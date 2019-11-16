Share:

KARACHI - Ambassador of Denmark Mr Rolf Michael Hay Perreira called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Friday during which it was agreed to sign a government to government agreement (Sindh govt and Demark govt) to launch renewable energy projects in the province.

The chief minister advised the Danish envoy to prepare a package right from generating wind energy, install grid station and then provide to industrial areas at reasonable rates. “This will not only give you best returns but the industrial areas of the city would be able get cheapest energy,” he told the Danish envoy.

Mr Shah said that the Sindh government has its own Distribution and Dispatch Company and recently have got a license for establishing a Grid Company which we have already established.

The Danish ambassador had brought with him his Trade Commissioner Ali Mushtaq Butt and they agreed to make necessary arrangements for developing a complete solution of the energy crisis. Energy Minister said that the province of Sindh was the only area which has vast developed wind corridor.

The Danish ambassador was told that the federal government has approved 14 Wind Power projects and 25 new projects’ approval is in the pipeline.

Murad Ali Shah said that there was a potential of generating 50,000 MW wind energy and till this date hardly 1200 MW was being produced. He invited the Danish envoy to avail the opportunity.

The ambassador directed his Trade Commissioner to coordinate with concerned departments in Sindh to materialize the investment opportunity.