SIALKOT-Counterterrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a suspected terrorist during a special search operation near village Kotli Bhutta-Sialkot.

According to the senior CTD officials, it was an IBO (Intelligence Based Operation) conducted in Sialkot.

They added that one suspect Ziarat Hull was arrested from there. He belonged to banned militant organisation Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Officials added that suspect terrorist was planning to attack personnel of a sensitive agency in Sialkot. CTD also recovered explosive material, hate material, fund receipt books as they collected fund for terrorism financing from him, officials revealed.

He has made important disclosures regarding planning of terrorist organisation in this region. Raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplices, the senior CTD officials disclosed.