PESHAWAR - The number of polio cases has reached 64 during current year after three new cases were registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Emergency Operation Centre said on Friday.

The new cases were confirmed in three children from union council Bakhmal Ahmadzai, Lakki Marwat district, Mashmansoor and Darratang areas.

Samples from these children had been sent to National Institute of Health Islamabad where the detailed laboratory tests confirmed existence of polio virus in samples.

After confirmation, the number of polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 64 while countrywide this number was 86.

After emergence of new cases in the province a high-level meeting was held under the headship of Coordinator, Emergency Operation Centre, Abdul Basit wherein he said vaccination of anti-polio drops to every child was imperative to eliminate the curse of polio from society. He urged upon the parents to surely immunise their children against polio during upcoming campaigns that would start in all districts of Hazara and Shangla district from November 18th.

Effective anti-polio drives and ensuring vaccination to every child was imperative for extermination of polio virus he said adding no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He made it clear that anti-polio vaccine was totally safe for children from all aspects.