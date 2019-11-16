Share:

SHIKARPUR - One villager was shot dead over an ongoing dispute between two groups of Mahar tribesmen at village Bado next to Chak Town of Shikarpur, in the limits of Chak Police Station, some 45 Kilometers off from here, on Friday.

According to an official of concerned police station that a dispute erupted between two groups of Mahar tribesmen over not withdrawing the cases registered against them which resulting one villager identified as Noor Muhammad Mahar, was killed on the spot while four others bullet wounds, whose names could not be ascertained by police.

Area police reached the spot and controlled over the situation and moved the body to Chak Rural Health Centre for autopsy and injured for medical treatment from where the body of deceased handed over to his heirs while injured were admitted in the hospital where the condition of the injured said to be out of danger. An FIR was to be registered, but concerned police official did not answer regarding any arrest of suspects till filling of this news story despite repeated attempts.