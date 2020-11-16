Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) and Pakistan Army in a joint operation on Sunday have seized huge quantity of narcotics worth Rs17.275 billion in Balochistan. According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Coast Guards, the action was carried out in Pasni’s area of Shadi Kaur. The seized drugs included 101 kilogram of meth and 2700 kilogram of hashish that could sell for Rs17.275 billion in the international market. The recovered drugs were seized in the hills of the Shadi Kaur, Pasni, from where it was to be smuggled abroad through sea, but the bid was foiled by the PCG and Pakistan Army. The DG Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) has lauded the efforts of the raiding team, said the spokesperson in his statement. In a separate action earlier this week, the PCG on Thursday had claimed to have seized huge quantity of narcotics worth around Rs20 billion in Balochistan’s Pasni.