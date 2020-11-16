Share:

FAISALABAD - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool arrested three members of managements of marriage halls and registered cases against them on charge of violating the Marriage Act and coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs). During the checking of one-dish rule, punctuality and implementation of the coronavirus SOPs, the AC Sadar found violations at Koh-e-Noor Marquee, Cottage Marquee on Daewoo Road and Khayyam Marriage Hall on Sargodha Road. The AC arrested three persons from their managements and locked them behind bars. Further action was under way.

Rs 225m approved for non-gazetted employees

The District Benevolent Fund Board (DBFB) approved Rs 225.227 million for distribution among the non-gazetted government employees of various departments from welfare funds in different periods. After chairing a meeting of the DBFB on Sunday, ADC Headquarters Muhammad Khalid said that the board had granted approval for provision of Rs 65.271 as monthly grant for widows, Rs 56.590 million as marriage grant, Rs 21.390 million as funeral grant and Rs 81.975 million for children of the government employees as educational scholarships.

Next polio campaign from Nov 30

The next anti-polio campaign would start from Nov 30 in Faisalabad, like in other parts of the country, and the district administration was finalising arrangements to run the campaign successfully. In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the ongoing training workshop of polio staff at District Health Development Centre on Sunday. ADCs Muhammad Khalid, Umar Maqbool, CEO DHA Dr Musthaq Sipra and District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed were also present. The DC directed the polio teams to perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly for success of the campaign. He also urged the trainers to inform the participants about micro plan so that it could be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that every round of anti-polio drive was important for complete eradication of polio virus. Therefore, all available resources will be utilised for success of the campaign.

14 vehicles fined for emitting smoke

The Environment Protection Department imposed fine on 14 vehicles for emitting excessive smoke during the past 12 hours. Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Arif Mehmood said that various teams had been constituted which were regularly visiting bus stands and roads across the district. During the past 12 hours, they found 14 vehicles emitting excessive smoke and imposed heavy fine on them. Meanwhile, City Traffic Police and teams of environment department also distributed informative pamphlets among the motorcyclists and persuaded them to wear face-masks and glasses while traveling on roads, he added.