MIRPURKHAS - Administrator municipal committee Mirpurkhas Shahida Parveen has taken notice of public complaints and launched a campaign against roaming dogs in the city as various children and women had been targeted by roaming dogs in different localities of the city in past. Concerned officers’ sources said that plans had been designed to launch the above campaign on ward wise and duties had assigned to staff to give poison to such roaming dogs. Sources said that dozens of roaming dogs were killed by staff in some wards while campaign massively continued to kill the roaming and mad dogs to end their fear among women and children. Citizens praised the efforts of the administrator in this regard and urged to complete this campaign without any interval.