Lahore - DIG Operations Ashfaq has commended the Cantt Division police for arresting a youth, who killed a 7-year-old girl in Baghbanpura a day ago, in record time after the incident.

The accused has been identified as Nadeem and the victim as Nabila, a resident of Mominpura, Mohalla, Baghbanpura, Lahore. The accused Nadeem, who happened to be a neighbur of the victim, had killed the girl on resistance while trying to rape her yesterday.

The girl Nabila lived at her grandmother’s house. She went missing at 12 noon on Saturday and her body was found near her home this morning. An FIR for the disappearance of Nabila was registered at Baghbanpura Police Station on Saturday.

After body of the girl was recovered, Baghbanpura police immediately arrested 25-year-old neighbor Nadeem on suspicion. In the initial police investigation, the accused confessed to the murder.

Blood marks, shoes and other evidence were found from the house of the accused. Forensic teams collected blood samples and other evidence from the house. SP Cantt Saad Aziz, ASP Baghbanpura immediately visited the spot. SP Cantt Saad Aziz also met the heirs of the slain girl and assured full cooperation.