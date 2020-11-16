Share:

ISLAMABAD-Amber Heard recently spoke out against ‘paid campaigns’ to have her removed from the Aquaman franchise. But despite a petition reaching over a million signatures and social media campaigns urging DC Warner Bros to drop her from the sequel, it seems those efforts have fallen short. This week Heard, 34, confirmed that she would be reprising her role as Mera in the superhero franchise and looked ready to blow off some steam as she went for a hike in Los Angeles. For her sporty outing Amber suited up in black leggings and a red flannel with a pair of tattered brown boots. She tied her blonde locks back in a braid slipping a coral bandana on her head. Wearing a backpack with her initials on it she slipped a face mask on, as she met up with a friend who was dressed down in a blue sweatshirt and leggings with a trucker hat. Heard tended to her dog, briefly taking Birdie off the leash to run around, clasping a canned beverage in her hand. Looking to be in good spirits after reigning victorious in the ongoing feud with Depp, 57, she put on a smiley display for the camera.