ISLAMABAD - The Centre for Research and Excellence in Communications Islamabad (CRECI) is seeking entries for its Corona Diaries programme. The submissions are open to all age groups. Interested people may send their COVID-19 story with a word-count of 800-1,000 at crecislamabad@gmail.com by November 30, 2020. The story will be published in written, audio and video formats. CRECI is a digital think tank offering tailor-made deals for editing, proofreading, writing, and research deals.

The Centre is also providing top-notch translation, transliteration, transcription, and interpretation and localisation services in Arabic, English, Punjabi, Pashto, and Urdu languages. CRECI aims to be the ultimate one point writing and communication solution for everyone.