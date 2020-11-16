Share:

Peshawar - Defence Minister Pervez Khan Khattak Sunday said that the doors of the government were opened for negotiations with opposition, but Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give NRO to corrupt politicians.

Addressing a public meeting in connection with the joining of ANP activists Imtiaz Khan and Nawab Ali Khan in PTI in Hakeemabad Labour Hall, district Nowshera, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has come out on the mission of the abolition of corruption and would not come under pressure from the public meetings and rallies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the process of accountability would continue.

Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousfazai, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Energy & Natural Resources Dr. Imran Khattak, PTI candidate from PK-63 Nowhera, Mian Omar Kakakhel, provincial president Muthahida Labour Federation Mohammad Iqbal, Ishaq Khan Khattak, Firasat Khan, Malik Ibrar, Amjad Azam alias Quaid-e-Azam and district general secretary PTI Rasa Saeed Babar also addressed the public meeting.

Pervez Khattak said that the public meeting of the Prime Minister Imran Khan scheduled on November 21, on the occasion of groundbreaking ceremony of Rashakai Economic Zone under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would prove last nail in the coffin of the opposition alliance.

The defence minister said that the narrative of the opposition had unveiled before the nation and even political parties of the PDM have also rejected the narrative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and now even his daughter Maryam Nawaz had also taken U-turn on it.

Pervez Khattak said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the ray of hope for bringing the country out of the crises. He said that PDM has no constitutional and democratic right to topple the democratically elected government.

He said that the country was passing through critical period and anti-state forces were busy in hatching conspiracy to damage the country and in such situation the insulting tirade of opposition was not acceptable.

He said that patriotic political parties and their members of National and provincial assemblies were quitting support to PDM and a large number of the PML-N affiliated MNAs and MPAs were not agree with the narrative of Nawaz Sharif.

He warned India against its efforts to harm Pakistan as our military was best force of the world and our endeavours for peace should not be considered our weakness. He said that Pakistan Army had given a befitting reply to India on February 27, 2019 by shooting down its two aircrafts.

The defence minister assured labourers that the whole concentration of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was in workers, peasants and poor people and anxious of spending maximum resources on poor segment of society