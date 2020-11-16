Share:

ISLAMABAD-Des O’Connor has died at the age of 88, his agent has said. The entertainer had been admitted to hospital just over a week ago following a fall at his Buckinghamshire home but was recovering and in ‘great spirits’ while being visited by his family - in accordance with hospital lockdown regulations. O’Connor had been ‘looking forward to going home’ but his condition ‘suddenly deteriorated’ and he ‘drifted peacefully away in his sleep’ last night, his longtime agent and family friend Pat Lake-Smith said. Paying tribute through a statement, the agent added: ‘Des, who was 88, was so well loved by absolutely everyone. ‘He was a joy to work with - he was talented, fun, positive, enthusiastic, kind and a total professional. ‘He loved life, and considered enthusiasm almost as important as oxygen.