ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet will discuss a 14-point agenda including appointment of chairperson and members of the National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) in its next meeting tomorrow. According to the agenda, the federal cabinet, to be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will discuss appointment of Chairman Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (WMB), Ministry of Climate Change, appointment of chairperson and the members of the National Commission on Human Rights, notification of members of Press Council of Pakistan, Reconstitution of PTVC Board of Directors, Conferment of Powers under Section 8(2) of the Covid-19 (Prevention of smuggling) Ordinance, 2020 and Selection procedure of Chief Executive in key public sector Enterprises in next meeting. The cabinet will also discuss ratification of the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 28-10-2020, ratification of the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee for disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in its meeting held on 21-10-2020 and 05-11-2010, ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) in its meeting held on 29-10-2020, exemption of defaults and taxes on import of goods for presentation and treatment of Covid-19, appointment of Chairman of the National Medical and Dental Academic Board under the Pakistan Medical Commission Act, 2020, approval for constitution of the National Medical Authority under the Pakistan Medical Commission Act, 2020, and streamlining of visa regime.