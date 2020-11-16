Share:

KARACHI - Acting Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Prof Dr Rubina Mushtaq called upon all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Urdu to strive together for the development of the university. She was speaking in a programme on the occasion of the 19th “Foundation Day” of the Federal Urdu University, said a spokesperson on Sunday. She said that we should all strictly adhere to the principles of discipline, punctuality and sense of responsibility. Acting Registrar Dr Muhammad Sarim said that on the founding day we should pledge to make the university one of the best universities in the world. Prof Dr Muhammad Zahid recalled that the Urdu College Karachi was given the status of a university in 2002. Najam-ul-Arfeen, Ghias-ud-Din, Dr Tauqeer, Haseeb Zahid, teachers and a large number of non-teaching staff were present on the occasion. At the end of the ceremony, Acting VC of Federal Urdu University Prof Dr Rubina Mushtaq cut the cake to mark the occasion.