BAHAWALPUR - In the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country, Islamia University Bahawalpur has decided to stop all classes for four weeks. Similarly, the number of staff in administrative offices has been reduced by 50%. The main purpose of this decision is to protect the health of students, teachers and staff.

In this regard, a large number of parents also contacted the university and requested the suspension of physical classes. However the academic activities of the university will remain continue.

Teaching process will be continue under successful online and blended method of teaching and there will be no interruption in the academic session. M.Phil and Ph.D. students will continue their research work in compliance with the safety principles of COVID-19. Similarly, BA, B.Sc and MA, MS examinations will also start as per announced schedule. It is noteworthy that since the beginning of Fall Semester 2020, the University had issued a phased schedule of all semesters for physical classes in view of COVID-19 SOPs so that the minimum number of students was present on campus. However, in view of the severity of COVID-19 and according to government decisions regarding corona health guidelines, physical classes have been suspended for 4 weeks and as soon as the situation improves, physical classes will be resumed.