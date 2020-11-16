Share:

LAHORE -An important meeting of Golden Star Cricket Club was held here at the National Hockey Stadium, where important decisions were taken by the members. The meeting elected new officials of the club after Wasif Zaman resigned from the presidency of the club. The meeting elected Sajjad Akbar as chairman of the club for the next three years, Shahbaz Ali as president, Aqeel Ahmed as vice president and Imtiaz Ali as treasurer. First class cricketer Sadaqat Ali has been appointed captain while Jawad Maqsood, Sadaqat Ali, Azamul Haq, Tauqeer Abbas and Mohammad Zahid included in the executive committee. Addressing the meeting, the newly-elected chairman appreciated the services of ex-president Wasif Zaman for the club, saying under his dynamic leadership, the club progressed a lot and not only became one of the prominent clubs in Lahore but also produce quality players, who are proving their mettle at national and international level. The new chairman assured the members of his all-out support and vowed to make it model club of the city.