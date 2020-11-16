KARACHI   -   A man was arrested for murdering his wife with a knife outside her workplace in New Karachi, the police said on Sunday. The victim worked at a factory. According to the police, on Saturday, the suspect attacked her with a knife immediately after she left the factory. “The woman had registered a case against her husband for harassing her daughter last month,” a police officer said, adding that the suspect killed her in an act of revenge. The body has been returned to the family after a post-mortem examination. The perpetrator has been arrested and is being questioned by the police. The couple had been married for 20 years and had six children together. In another incident, a 55-year-old man and his two-year-old grand-daughter died after they were run over by a train in Landhi. 

The family has blamed the government for not providing security to pedestrians crossing railway tracks in the area.

Punjab CM takes notice of misbehave of MPA, others with AC

 