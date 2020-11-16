Share:

KARACHI - A man was arrested for murdering his wife with a knife outside her workplace in New Karachi, the police said on Sunday. The victim worked at a factory. According to the police, on Saturday, the suspect attacked her with a knife immediately after she left the factory. “The woman had registered a case against her husband for harassing her daughter last month,” a police officer said, adding that the suspect killed her in an act of revenge. The body has been returned to the family after a post-mortem examination. The perpetrator has been arrested and is being questioned by the police. The couple had been married for 20 years and had six children together. In another incident, a 55-year-old man and his two-year-old grand-daughter died after they were run over by a train in Landhi.

The family has blamed the government for not providing security to pedestrians crossing railway tracks in the area.