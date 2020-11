Share:

SARGODHA - A woman was killed allegedly by her husband over a family dispute in Mid-Ranjha police precincts. Police said on Sunday that Bashir Ahmed of Kot Miana quarreled with his wife Rubina Bibi (26) over a family matter and shot her dead in a fit of rage. Later he fled away from the crime scene. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.