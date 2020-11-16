Share:

ISLAMABAD-Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress, model and VJ, mostly known for her roles in Pakistani television serials and film industry. She made her film debut with the 2018 action-drama film Teefa in Trouble opposite Ali Zafar, and followed it with a leading role in romantic-comedy film Parey Hut Love in 2019 opposite SheheryarMunawar, both of which were commercially successful and the former earned her nomination for Best Actress at Lux Style Awards. Recently, the actress was spotted serving some major style inspiration, dressed in a monochrome ribbed top and chic gold accessories.