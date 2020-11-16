Share:

Provincial education ministers have opposed closure of educational institutions during a meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) convened after a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

As per details, the meeting under the chair of Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has failed to reach a decision regarding the early and extended winter vacations in the educational institutions. IPEMC would again meet on November 23 to again review the situation of coronavirus.

According to the statement, provincial ministers apprised the forum about the latest coronavirus situation and the impact on the education sector in their regions but no final decision was taken about the vacations and closure of schools.

The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers' Conference (IPEMC) will meet again on November 23 at 11:00 am to review the situation.

Apart from the education ministers, the meeting was also attended by officials of health ministries and the National Command and Operations Centre.

Earlier, following the alarming surge in number of coronavirus cases in the educational institutions an emergency meeting of Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) was summoned today.

Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas had said that the decision on school closure would be deferred till next week.

“No decision made on closure of Schools in Punjab today. The next meeting will be on Monday 23rd November 2020 for further review of the COVID 19 situation,” said Murad Raas. “All options are being discussed. No immediate decision for now.”