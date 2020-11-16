Share:

Muzaffarabad - Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jingoistic designs were threat to regional and global peace and world leaders must take cognizance of the evidence presented by Pakistan of Indian state terrorism to destabilise Pakistan.

Afridi was speaking to media here following his visit to CMH and inquiring about the health of the civilians got injured in Indian shelling at the Line of Control (LoC).

Flanked by President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and other officials, Shehryar Afridi said he was visiting the injured as directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure best facilities to the injured Kashmiris and their families.

He said, “Pakistan stands by its Kashmiri brethren and would keep providing them diplomatic, moral and political support against Indian occupational forces.”

“We have and we will fight back India’s expansionist designs. I would urge United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other world leaders to take notice of evidence presented by Pakistan of Indian state terrorism and take action,” he said.

“World must fight India-backed terrorist Daesh now. Afghanistan must not allow India use its soil. We have generously hosted four million Afghan refugees for four long decades and also helped Afghan peace process to succeed. Afghanistan must not allow hostile forces and Indian intelligence to use Afghan soil to destabilise Pakistan,” he added.

Afridi said that people on the LoC were happy with Pakistan’s support and were ready for any sacrifice for Pakistan. India would never succeed in its expansionist ambitions, he added.

“India has become hostile to all its neighbours and countries of the region. India’s successive and unabated violations of the LoC ceasefire are challenge for the United Nations and the world community,” remarked Afridi.

He said that on the one hand, India raised the slogan of Rising India while on the contrary, it put the peace of entire region in a jeopardy under its expansionist agenda.

On the occasion, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has termed the Indian indiscriminate firing at the LoC as naked aggression and also said Indian state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan have exposed New Delhi before the international community.

He said that India was resorting to naked aggression against the defenseless citizens in order to divert the attention of the world from the stiff resistance being offered by the defenseless Kashmiris and the worst human rights violations being committed by its forces in the held territory.

“Indian belligerence was seriously imperiling peace and stability in the region. Indian occupation forces, along LoC, were deliberately targeting civilian populated areas in utter disregard for all international obligations, human rights and military conduct,” Sardar Masood said.

He said India must realize that its cowardly acts can neither deter the Kashmiri people from liberation struggle nor can prevent the people of AJK from raising their voice against the repression being perpetrated against their brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Sardar Masood called upon United Nations to take strict action against India after surfacing of concrete evidence of Indian state’s involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

He said that the construction of bunkers for the protection of citizens living along the LoC and payment of compensation to those martyred and injured in the Indian shelling is being intensified.

The AJK President while inquiring the firing victims encouraged them and thanked the Commandant of CMH, his administration and doctors for providing better treatment to the firing victims and termed the treatment facilities satisfactory