ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that NAB is committed to bring corrupt elements to justice by utilising all resources as per law.

According to a press release issued here yesterday, the chairman has called a meeting of NAB to review latest position on the ongoing cases and status of implementation on decisions taken in the last meeting, on Monday at NAB Headquarters.

Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations Zahir Shah and DGs of all regional bureaus of NAB will attend the meeting via video link. The meeting will also review a strategy already chalked out to strengthen NAB’s operations and prosecution divisions to vigorously pursue the corruption cases on the basis of solid evidence as per law. The meeting will also discuss a mechanism to conduct further improving processes of complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations fairly, in an independent and professional way as per law, besides improving the overall performance of NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus.

, the prosecution division is being strengthened on the directives of NAB chairman by inducting new experienced legal consultants and special prosecutors, deputy prosecutor generals and additional prosecutor generals and research associates. Special witness handling cells have been established in all regional bureaus and results of this are very encouraging.

Due to effective measures taken by the present management of NAB, the overall conviction ratio of NAB in respected accountability courts has reached to about 68.8 percent, which is best as compared to the ratios of other anti-graft organizations, said the press release.

He said that NAB had also introduced a new concept of Combined Investigation Team (CIT) for benefitting from collective wisdom of senior and experienced supervisory officers of NAB.

The NAB has also introduced an effective monitoring and evaluation system at NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus, which has greatly helped improving the performance of all formations of NAB in qualitative and quantitative terms in order to identify any loophole and plug all weaknesses timely in order to bring the best.

According to the PR, NAB is being considered as a role model in SAARC countries due to its excellent performance under the leadership of its chairman Justice Javed Iqbal. The bureau is the first chairman of SAARC anti-corruption forum. NAB’s performance has also been acknowledged by reputed international and national organisations like Transparency International Pakistan and World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan.

Currently about 1,230 corruption cases are under trial in respected accountability courts involving the corruption volume of Rs 743 billion. NAB has also recovered record Rs 466 billion and deposited into national exchequer since inception. China has inked an MoU with only Pakistan for overseeing CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects for transparency.

The NAB Chairman has directed all the regional bureaus to utilise all available resources for arresting the proclaimed offenders and absconders. NAB has established a modern forensic laboratory, which helps improving standards of inquiries and investigations as per law. NAB has recovered and returned the billions of rupees looted money by fake housing societies to people. The effectees have thanked the chairman NAB for return of their looted money.

