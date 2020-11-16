Share:

Lahore-Another nine people lost their lives to coronavirus while 684 new cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 109,993 while the total deaths in the province was recorded as 2,471 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 279 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Sheikhupura, 130 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Attock, 1 in Chakwal, 6 in Jhelum, 6 in Sialkot, 8 in Gujrat, 25 in Faisalabad, 9 in Toba Tek Singh, 28 in Multan, 12 in Vehari, 13 in Khanewal, 2 in Chiniot, 12 in Sargodha, 7 in Mianwali, 5 in Khoshab, 5 in Jhang, 17 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Lodharan, 1 in Bhakkar, 29 in Layyah, 2 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Rajanpur, 11 in Sahiwal, 2 in Okara and 3 in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours. The Punjab health department has so far conducted 1,751,066 tests for COVID-19 while 97,756 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Former PML-N leader Abdul Ghaffar Dogar arrested on corruption charges

Former PML-N leader and Member of the National Assembly Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar was arrested in Multan on Sunday by the anti-corruption wing of the police. According to the police, an FIR has been registered against Dogar for fraud, causing damage to the national kitty, and presenting forged documents.

The FIR says that Dogar has also allegedly acquired a one-Kanal property through illegal means.

Shortly after Dogar’s arrest, PML-N Punjab Secretary-General Rana Sanaullah strongly condemned the move. In a Twitter update, PML-N’s official account stated that the anti-corruption department arrested Dogar from his house early morning on Sunday, adding that the authorities violated the privacy of his family.

Per the tweet, Dogar was arrested only because the government wants to sabotage PML-N’s jalsa in Multan. The statement added that the director-general of the anti-corruption wing should be “ashamed of himself,” and should not “act as a tool” for Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Sources said that several local PML-N leaders and activists also gathered outside the anti-corruption office in Multan to demand his release.