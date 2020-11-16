Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday questioned the stance taken by the Opposition and accused it of doing negative politics. “The opposition should realise that the public have rejected their treacherous stance. Its narrative has met failure in the very beginning. Its movement will end in fiasco,” he remarked in a statement.

He further stated that the opposition had damaged its reputation by engaging itself in negative politics. Usman Buzdar alleged that opposition had put the national interest on stake and was engaged in a preposterous agenda of weakening the country. He said that those chanting hollow slogans today had emptied the national exchequer in the past. “They cannot hoodwinked the nation any more as their incompetency and corrupt faces have been exposed to the public,” he said. The chief minister maintained that Pakistan was passing through a critical phase, but the Opposition was giving priority to their personal vested interests.

He said opposition parties had no agenda of progress and prosperity for Pakistan. He said the rejected elements were not even loyal to each other. He further maintained that those creating chaos were following the enemy’s agenda. The frustrated opposition cannot mislead the people, he said, adding that it was time to promote unity and consensus. He asked the opposition parties to reconsider their attitude while accusing them of safeguarding their personal interests. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had rectified the shortcomings of previous regimes and put the country on the road to progress. “These elements are confused to see the country moving in the right direction. The people know that the same parties destroyed the national economy when they were in power therefore these elements are trying to create hurdles in the development and progress of Pakistan,” he said. Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan was facing internal and external challenges and it was unwise to do the politics of chaos during current circumstances. The chief minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking wise and brave decisions in the national interest. The era of looting and plundering will never come back and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan will find its true destination, he remarked.

CM condoles death of

JI Ameer’s mother

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the mother of Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Siraj-ul-Haq. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members. The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

CM takes notice

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a murder of seven year old girl after kidnapping in Baghbanpura, Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. The chief minister directed to arrest the accused at the earliest, besides ensuring justice to the affected family at very cost.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and assured them for justice.