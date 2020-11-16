Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s rosewood handicrafts were well received by Chinese buyers during the recent four-day China Yiwu Import Commodities Fair held in Zhejiang province.

Since its establishment, the Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair has become one of the best trade platforms for foreign goods to enter the Chinese market.

“This is not only my first time to Yiwu city and my first time to the Yiwu expo, but also my first participation of an expo this year,” said Usman Anjum, CEO of Sanaullah Handicraft Pakistan, as reported by Gwadar Pro yesterday.

Usman has a store in Kunming, where the China-South Asia expo is held every year. This year that expo was cancelled as well. Usman this time had to use buses to transport goods from Kunming to Yiwu. The products that he sold are mostly big wooden furniture.

“Chinese customers love Pakistani wooden furniture. It’s handmade and made of Pakistani rosewood, and it’s much cheaper than Chinese ones.”

The hardness and stability of Chinese rosewood and Pakistani rosewood are the same, while the colour and the scent might be a bit different. Now more and more Chinese people know about Pakistani rosewood.

“We told them we are from Pakistan, the wood is also from Pakistan. Through participating in more and more exhibitions, we have gradually gained trust from Chinese customers,” he added.