ISLAMABAD - The bilateral military exercise named “Druzhba-5” continues as Pakistan and Russian Federation Special Forces are practicing in drills and procedures for hostage rescue, cordon and search operations, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate on Sunday.

It also said the forces of the two countries participated in the drills for heli-rappelling and sky diving as part of the exercise.

The Russian Special Forces had arrived in Islamabad for military drills with Pak Army on November 5, 2020. The Russian Army contingent is taking part in the bilateral military exercise named “Druzhba-5”. The exercise would continue till November 21. It would enhance compatibility among the two armies in the counter-terrorism operations domain, according to the officials.