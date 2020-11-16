Share:

Pakistan on Monday has reported 19 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 359,032. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,160.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,128 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 155,680 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 109,9 110,450 in Punjab, 42,370 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24,218 in Islamabad, 16,407 in Balochistan, 5,455 in Azad Kashmir and 4,452 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,747 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,475 in Punjab, 1,311 in KP, 156 in Balochistan, 257 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 121 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,950,561 coronavirus tests and 39,410 in last 24 hours. 323,824 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,379 patients are in critical condition.