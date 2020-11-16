Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed three food points and imposed fines on two others for selling sub-standard and expired items during a crackdown launched here on Sunday. As per directives of Director General PFA Irfan Memon, PFA teams are visiting different markets on daily basis to check the quality of food items. On Sunday, the teams visited different markets and checked 61 shops during which three shops were found involved in selling sub-standard and expired food items. The PFA teams sealed the shops and imposed fine of Rs20,000 on two other shops for failing to maintain proper cleanliness and using low-quality material in the making of eatables. PFA officials sources said that operations would continue on daily basis in order to ensure availability of good quality food items for citizens.