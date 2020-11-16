Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday accused caretaker setup in Gilgit-Baltistan of influencing the general election process of the region.

Addressing a press conference in federal capital, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that in order to rig election against PML-N, six candidates of the party were pressurized.

He further said that federal ministers openly violated election code of conduct and Centre took control of powers of the public of Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz said that it is shameful for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to not get a simple majority in Gilgit-Baltistan elections despite use of full state machinery and institutions.

Maryam Nawaz, in a series of tweets, said that neither PTI had any existence earlier in Gilgit-Baltistan nor does it has now and the few seats PTI got in this elections were because of rigging in the elections.

She further said that PTI will form government with the help of crunches just like it formed government in Punjab and Centre despite not having a simple majority.

Maryam also addressed the people of Gilgit-Baltistan through her tweet that they must not lose their courage. “This wall of sand is about to fall and show of puppet is about to be over,” said the PML-N leader