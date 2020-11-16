Share:

LAHORE-The 1st National Athletes Forum organized by the Athletes Commission of Pakistan Olympic Association concluded here on Sunday. The last day of the event started with an informative presentation of the Protection from Harassment and Abuse in Sports. Ms Ada Jafery informed the athletes of the issues and problems they might face and the measures to be taken, tools available and reporting mechanism developed by POA for athletes. Dr Asad Abass Shah imparted valuable knowledge to the athletes on the sports injuries and the techniques and remedial measures to be taken by the athletes and their medical entourage. Dr Waqar Ahmed, Chairman ADOP, shared the process of Result Management of anti–doping cases with athletes. The last topic of Athlete’s Branding was delivered by POA Associate Secretary Ahmer Malick, who shed light on the opportunities and platforms available on social media. Lesco CEO Engr Mujahid Pervez and VP POA Shaukat Javed honored last day and chaired the sessions wherein the experts presented their lectures. During the course of the Forum, online quizzes were conducted and the winners were awarded shields and gifts.