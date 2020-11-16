Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police have arrested nine drug peddlers and criminals during a crackdown and recovered narcotics and wine from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Sunday. Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities. Owing these efforts, Aabpara police arrested two persons namely Nabeel and Shahzad and recovered 15 litres alcohol and 112 gram ice from their possession, respectively. Karachi company police arrested an accused Shahbaz and recovered 10 wine bottles from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested an Afghan national identified as living illegally in the country. Khanna police arrested an accused Tariq involved in a theft case. CIA police team arrested an accused Waseem Raza and recovered 30 bore pistol from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested Sharfat for having 230 gram hashish. Ramna police arrested an accused Umair Ashraf and recovered 30 bore pistol from him. Sihala police arrested an accused Noor and recovered 1135 gram hashish from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them. DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that criminal elements would not be spared and those backing drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand.