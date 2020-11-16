Share:

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi has called for promoting arts and crafts through adequate preservation of the rich diversity of Pakistani culture.

Addressing a ceremony here at Lok Virsa on Sunday, the President said that preserving the historic art culture of Pakistan can lead to the promotion of tourism.

He urged the new generation to work for the revival of Muslim heritage.

The President also urged the private sector to invest in drama and film industry of Pakistan that has the potential to exhibit Pakistan’s rich culture in a good manner.