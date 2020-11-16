Share:

LAHORE - Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Naveed was on Sunday booked over beating up the assistant commissioner of Pakpattan after Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident. The FIR was registered against PML-N MPA under charges of interfering in government duty, abduction of the government employees, and torture.

The MPA was booked in case over manhandling the assistant commissioner Pakpattan, after the latter sought an implementation upon the one-dish rule being enforced in the province.

Responding to the matter through his Twitter account, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar said that they would not tolerate torture and threats hurled at the government employees during official duty.

“Law will be implemented across the board and we will implement upon the one-dish rule across the province,” he said. Usman Buzdar lauded the assistant commissioner and said that officials who perform their duties courageously are a source of pride for them. No one, irrespective of the power possessed by him, could get away with the punishment after taking the law into the hand, he said adding that they would not tolerate any ill-treatment against their field officers.

This is not the first time that political activists and leaders have manhandled the government or security officials.

In one such case recently, personnel of Punjab Elite Force was allegedly manhandled during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers’ convention in Muzaffargarh.

wThe policeman was dragged by the PML-N workers during the convention. The DSP deputed at the site intervented and saved the Elite Force personnel from the PML-N workers.

He said that no one will be allowed to violate Marriage Act, adding that one dish and time-bar in wedding ceremonies will strictly be enforced throughout the province. The Chief Minister said that Assistant Commissioner had taken the action against the lawbreaker while discharging his official duty.

CM grieved at death of senior journalist

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry. He paid homage to the services of the late Arshad Waheed Chaudhry in the field of journalism.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.