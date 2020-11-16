Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s victory in the Gilgit Baltistan elections is a sign of the people’s trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership.

This was stated by Information Minister Shibli Faraz in a tweet Monday morning.

The minister said that the people of GB have rejected the narrative of PML-N and endorsed the view of the prime minister.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی فتح گلگت بلتستان کے عوام کا وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت پر اعتماد کا اظہار ہے۔جی بی کےعوام نے مسلم لیگ ن کے بیانیے کو یکسر رد کر کے وزیراعظم عمران خان کےنظریے کی صداقت پر مہر ثبت کردی ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) November 16, 2020

The polling time for the Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 ended at 5pm on Sunday and the counting of votes is currently underway.

As of 11:30am on Monday, PTI is ahead with a lead in 8 of 23 constituencies. This is based on unofficial, provisional results. The final results may vary.

Faraz wrote that the PML-N had rejected PML-N and its statements and sealed the validity of the ideology of PM Imran Khan.

A day earlier, Faraz had congratulated the people of GB after the polling process completed peacefully and amicably.