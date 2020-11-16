Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s victory in the Gilgit Baltistan elections is a sign of the people’s trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership.

This was stated by Information Minister Shibli Faraz in a tweet Monday morning.

The minister said that the people of GB have rejected the narrative of PML-N and endorsed the view of the prime minister.

The polling time for the Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 ended at 5pm on Sunday and the counting of votes is currently underway.

Three PU professors declared among best 2pc researchers worldwide

As of 11:30am on Monday, PTI is ahead with a lead in 8 of 23 constituencies. This is based on unofficial, provisional results. The final results may vary.

Faraz wrote that the PML-N had rejected PML-N and its statements and sealed the validity of the ideology of PM Imran Khan.

A day earlier, Faraz had congratulated the people of GB after the polling process completed peacefully and amicably.