Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Sunday said that the implementation on the government’s recommended related to ‘smart lockdowns’ is a better choice rather than taking an across-the-board decision to shut down schools in to control the spread of the coronavirus,.

In a Twitter, the minister said that a meeting of all provincial education ministers will be held on Monday, November 16, to discuss the prevailing condition of coronavirus in the country. He said that he would provide further updates related to the decisions after the meeting.

Today’s meeting was announced by the Minister for Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mahmood earlier this week. The forum will also discuss the possibility of announcing winter vacations early this year and extending the winter break to keep children at home.

On Friday, Raas spoke to a private news channel and said that Punjab is closely monitoring the situation in schools, adding that schools are doing absolutely fine as far SOPs implementation was concerned. He added that there should be no winter vacation either.

The minister had maintained that an across-the-board decision for schools is not possible because of the nature of cases in different cities. “If there are more cases in Gujranwala, for instance, we cannot close schools in other cities. It does not make any sense,” he stated while talking to a news channel

tion of coronavirus in the country. He said that he would provide further updates related to the decisions after the meeting. Today’s meeting was announced by the Minister for Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mahmood earlier this week. The forum will also discuss the possibility of announcing winter vacations early this year and extending the winter break to keep children at home. On Friday, Raas spoke to a private news channel and said that Punjab is closely monitoring the situation in schools, adding that schools are doing absolutely fine as far SOPs implementation was concerned. He added that there should be no winter vacation either. The minister had maintained that an across-the-board decision for schools is not possible because of the nature of cases in different cities.