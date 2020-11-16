Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesperson confirmed early Monday.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office, CM Murad got tested for COVID-19 on Friday after catching a mild fever. "After the test, I went into isolation on doctor's advice," said the chief minister.

CM Murad said he is asymptomatic apart from the fever.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 19 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 359,032. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,160.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,128 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.