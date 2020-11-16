Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inquired the health of the victim of the Kashmore tragedy at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and also conveyed the message of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to the the girl’s mother, on Sunday.

The wife of Sindh Governor, Member of the National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui, Members of the Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman, Jamal Siddiqui, Shehzad Qureshi and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the mother of the minor girl, Imran Ismail said that the Prime Minister was deeply saddened by this incident and issued strict instructions to the law enforcement agencies to bring the culprits of the incident to a logical conclusion.

The PM had given clear instructions for extending the best medical treatment to the minor girl as the government would extend every possible help in connection with the medical treatment of the victim inside Pakistan or abroad, he added.

Director NICH Prof Dr Jamal Raza briefed the Sindh Governor about the health and medical treatment of the minor girl.

On this occasion, the Governor Sindh directed that all possible steps should be taken for the complete and absolute recovery of the victim. If there is any difficulty in this regard, he should be informed directly, Imran Ismail said. Later, talking to media, the Governor said that Kashmore tragedy was a very heartbreaking incident and at present the innocent girl was fighting for her life in the hospital.

He said that the courage shown by brave police officer ASI Muhammad Bakhsh was great and PM Imran Khan also lauded him on telephone. Muhammad Bakhsh will also be awarded the highest civil award; moreover, PM Imran Khan will soon meet Muhammad Bakhsh in the PM’s House.

He further said that he also lauded the mother of the girl who contacted the police and shown courage to stand up against the tyrant. He said that Sindh police also deserved appreciation on this act of bravery and expressed hope that the arrested accused would be punished.

He also announced to give financial assistance of Rs500,000 to the mother of the minor girl. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has already announced to provide education scholarship to the minor girl as well as giving a job to her mother.