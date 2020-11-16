Share:

ISLAMABAD-Bilal Saeed is a renowned singer-songwriter, music producer and music composer who gained popularity through his debut single “12 saal” in 2011. He has worked in Pakistan and India and received several awards and nomination in Pakistan, India as well as in the UK. He collaborated with MominaMustehsan for a song named ‘Baari’ which was super-hit. The Punjabi song was sung beautifully by both the stars and people absolutely loved it. The song was beautifully shot in the streets of Lahore and you can witness the old Lahore in that video. In the video, Bilal Saeed has sung Baari which was absolutely beautiful. Now, continuing from where it all began. Baari 2 is coming soon only on One Two Records.