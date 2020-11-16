Share:

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has formed special squads to avert road accidents in the district. Special squads will comprise traffic inspector, patrolling officer, motor vehicle examiner and DRTA secretary. A spokesman for the district administration said the special squads would ensure load management control on major highways, checking of driving license, enforcing approved loads on dumpers and sugarcane trolleys while overloaded dumpers and trailers would also be monitored. DRTA Secretary would supervise the squads to prevent road accidents, he added.

Three brick-kilns sealed

The Environment Protection Department on Sunday sealed three brick-kilns over violation of the government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyer, the teams of Environment Protection Department conducted raids at Chak No 95-NB, Chak No 96-NB and 89-NB and found that owners of three kilns had failed to adopt the zigzag technology at their kilns. The teams sealed these kilns for causing smog and registered cases against their owners.