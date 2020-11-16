Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Seetpur police have arrested three criminals who were wanted by police for being allegedly involved in various cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes during a crackdown here on Sunday. According to police sources, in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, police raided a Kacha area in Mouza Kachi Laal, and arrested three ‘notorious criminals’ Mashooq Ali, Yasin and Dilshad Ahmed. Police also claimed have recovered illegal weapons from their possession. Police said that those arrested were wanted in connection with various cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes. Separate cases have been registered against the ‘criminals’ with the concerned police station.