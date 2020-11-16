Share:

Stanford University California has figured three professors of Punjab University among the top two per cent researchers of the world, which is another international achievement of Punjab University.

The list has been compiled by Prof. John Loannidis of Stanford University and his team. The list has 159,683 persons from all scientific disciplines from higher education institutions across the globe.

The three PU professors include Dean Faculty of Science Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sharif, ranked in the field of Nuclear & Particle Physics, Dean Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, ranked in the field of Information & Library Sciences and Department of Mathematics' Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram, ranked in the field of Artificial Intelligence & Image

Processing. These PU scientists have been selected on the basis of an international evaluation of their research papers.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has congratulated the PU professors for achieving this prestigious rank and appreciated their efforts for boosting the ranking of the university. He said that the incumbent administration has taken several initiatives for improvement in international ranking of the university due to which PU's subject-wise and overall ranking has improved manifold.

The VC said that the PU administration would provide full support to the faculty members and researchers who were doing research having positive socio-economic impact and making efforts for improvement in international ranking of the university.