LAHORE - A delegation of Ulema, led by PML-N MPA Jalil Ahmad Sharaqpuri, called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi here at his residence on Sunday.

Among others, the delegation included Riaz Sultanul Hassan Shah, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain and Peer Akhtar Rasool Qadri The ulema inquired after former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and offered special prayers (dua) for his early and full recovery.

Sharaqpuri lauded the key role played by Ch Parvez Elahi for the passage of Tahuffuz--e-Islam Bill in the Punjab Assembly.

He condemned the efforts to block this bill, saying that there was growing concern in Ulema in this regard. He said that Ch Parvez Elahi was the only political leader who got the bill passed from Punjab Assembly.

Similarly, he was also appreciative of his efforts which he made to ban the sale and purchase of books containing blasphemous content about the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Thanking the Ulema for their complimentary remarks, Ch Parvez Elahi made it clear that there will be no compromise when it comes to the sanctity and honour of the last prophet (PBUH).

He was of the view that sectarianism had already done much damage to Pakistan. “All Muslims will have to show unity and raise voice on all forums so that the world can understand that all Muslims are one when it comes to the honour and sanctity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he observed.

Jalil Ahmad Sharaqpuri also demanded action against the MPAs who humiliated Dastaar-e-Rasool in the compound of the Punjab Assembly.

Mother of JI Emir laid to rest:

The mother of Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq was laid to rest in her native village Samarbagh (Lower Dir) on Sunday.

JI chief led the funeral prayer, which was attended by a large number of people despite bad weather, said a press release issued here from Mansoora.

Senator’s mother had passed away on Saturday after a protracted illness. She was under treatment at a health facility in Peshawar.

The JI spokesperson Qaisar Sharif said that prayers for the departed soul would be offered in Islamabad, Peshawar and at JI headquarters Mansoora on November 19, 20 and 23 respectively.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri, MQM-P leader Amir Khan, PTI leader Babar Awan and many other prominent personalities expressed condolences over the demise of Sirajul Haq’s mother.

In their separate messages, they prayed may Allah (the Almighty) grant to the departed soul higher ranks in Jannah and give the family courage to bear the loss.

JI leaders Senator Mushtaq, Mian Aslam, Maulana Abdul Malik, Muhammad Ashgar, Qaisar Sharif and people from different walks of life attended the funeral prayer at Samarbagh.