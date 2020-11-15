Share:

With the passage of time, out of control prices of each and every commodity and household have been drastically increasing and still, no end is in sight. Before this government, our present rulers have been stressing on reduction in price hike but it seems the market mafia has completely overcome the price control committees. My humble request to the Prime Minister is to kindly look into this complicated matter and mobilise the local administration to control the shooting prices of households because the situation is totally being unbearable.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER,

Karachi.