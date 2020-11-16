Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exports of vegetables products from the country witnessed decrease of 20.48 percent during the first three months of current financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported vegetables products worth $ 613.007 million during July-September (2020-21) against the exports of $ 770.936 million during July-September (2019-20), showing negative growth of 20.48 percent, according to the data issued by the SBP. On year-on-year basis, the vegetable exports from the country during September 2020 also decreased by 18.31 percent when compared to the same month of the last year. The vegetables exports during September 2020 were recorded at $193.688 million against the export of $237.108 million in September 2019. Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the vegetables exports in September 2020, however witnessed an increase of 8.17 percent when compared to the export of $179.047 million

in August 2020.