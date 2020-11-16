Share:

| PTI’s victory is victory of people of Gilgit Baltistan, says Senator Faisal Javed | No complaints or reservations received from any candidate or voter: CEC

ISLAMABAD/ GILGIT - The counting began as the polling ended at 5pm on Saturday in the 2020 elections for the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly.

Soon after the polling, PTI leader and Senator Faisal Javed Khan paid tribute to the people who rejected the anti-state rhetoric in Gilgit Baltistan election.

In a twitter message, he said that “Salute the spirit of Pakistanis – the whole nation stands with the state and rejected those who work against it,” adding that this election was a lesson for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Congratulating people of Gilgit Baltistan, he said that this victory is the victory of the people of GB. He further said that this victory is the victory of justice and war against corruption, adding that this victory is against those who have been looting country from decades.

According to un-official results, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI was lead the race in nine out of 24 constituencies till late Sunday. Also, this included a win by PTI candidate Raja Zakaria Khan in the GBA-7, Skardu-I constituency with 5,290 votes, provisional results showed.

PTI was followed by PPP, which was in the lead in five constituencies. This included a victory by candidate Muhammad Ismail in the GBA-24, Ghanche-III constituency with 6,204 votes. Independent candidates were leading in 4 constituencies. Independent candidate Javed Ali Manwa won with 2,443 votes in the GBA-5, Nagar-II constituency and independent candidate Mushtaq Hussain won with 6,051 votes in the GBA-22, Ghanche-I constituency.

The PML-N, Islami Tehreek Pakistan, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and the JUI-F had the upper hand in one constituency each. Each win in a constituency represents a seat won in the assembly. The polling to the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) general elections on Sunday concluded peacefully in a free, fair and peaceful manner and no untoward incident was reported in any constituency.

The polling process for the general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly continued from 8 in the morning till 5 in the evening amid tight security and with complete observance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the wake of Covid19 pandemic.

Around 745,361 voters including 126,997 fresh voters from 23 constituencies of 10 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan cast votes in favour of their candidate out of total 330 contesting election at 1160 polling stations. Out of these 847 polling booths, 418 were declared highly sensitive, 311 sensitive and 431 normal.

Voters belonging to every field of life were enthusiastic to cast vote for their favourite candidate on the Election Day which would decide the fate of the province.

Caretaker Chief Minister, Gilgit Baltistan, Mir Afzal Khan and Chief Election Commissioner, GB, Raja Shehbaz Khan visited different polling stations and expressed satisfaction over election arrangements, process and security related matters.

Talking to the media, Raja Shehbaz said that the process of polling continued smoothly and no complains or reservations were received from any candidate or voters across Gilgit-Baltistan.

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM), Gilgit Baltistan, Mir Afzal said that he was fully satisfied with the election process. He congratulated the Election Commission for making best arrangements for elections.

More than 15900 security personnel from GB, Punjab, KPK, Sind and Balochistan were deployed to ensure full security across GB.

Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan had prohibited mobile phones and other such devices inside the polling stations and within the parameters of 100 meters, banners and posters of contesting candidates and within the parameters of 400 meters campaign of contesting candidates was prohibited.

Due to snowfall in upper areas of district Astore, some areas of Baltistan division districts Hunza, Nagar and upper parts of district Gilgit and district Ghizer polling process had been delayed for some time but later began again as per expectations.

Bilawal Bhutto violates EC rules for running GB election’s campaign: Shafqat

Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has violated election commission rules for running the Gilgit-Baltistan election’s campaign.

A person having public office or official slot could not run the election campaign as per election commission rules, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

After clear defeat from the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), party contested elections in G-B, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has started “hue and cry” for rigging in the polls. Commenting on unofficial election results being displayed on channels, he said the people are well aware of the negative role and performance of Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N. The people would not cast vote for PML-N candidates who miserably failed in producing results for G-B areas.

The minister hoped that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would form the government in G-B, with help of coalition partners including Majlis Wahadat-e-Muslimeen and independent candidates.