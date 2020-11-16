Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 2,443 people were tested positive for Covid-19 and 32 more died due to the coronavirus in the country over the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

With the fresh cases, there are now 26,538 active Covid-19 cases in the country. On the other hand, the figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 323,225.

The latest data released by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Sunday shows the country reported highest virus cases since July. Authorities have re-imposed strict restrictions in some areas as the virus cases resurge during the second wave in the country. On Thursday, the country reported 34 deaths with 1,808 new virus cases. The country had reported 35 deaths on July. According to the database for tracking the spread of coronavirus in the country, at least 1,377 patients are in critical condition at present.

During the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 684 Covid-19 cases and 9 fatalities. Punjab has reported 684 Covid-19 cases, up from 487 a day earlier. This has taken the provincial tally of cases to 109,993 and the total number of deaths to 2,471. Islamabad reported more than 400 cases for second straight day. The federal capital reported 461 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, marking the second straight day of more than 400 daily infections. It also reported two more deaths from the virus. The capital’s caseload has risen to 23,994 and fatalities to 255. Gilgit Baltistan has recorded 13 cases while Azad Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed 88, taking their tallies to 4,447 and 5,349, respectively.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa recorded 267 new coronavirus infections and four more fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the Covid-19 portal. This has taken the province’s total cases to 41,990 and deaths to 1,309.

Meanwhile, Balochistan recorded 65 cases and one fatality, taking the provincial tally of cases to 16,393 and deaths to 156. Sindh reported 865 new cases and 16 deaths from Covid-19. As many as 865 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Sindh, taking the provincial tally to 154,738. Sixteen more people lost their lives to the virus, with Sindh’s death toll climbing to 2,738.

new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, marking the second straight day of more than 400 daily infections. It also reported two more deaths from the virus. The capital’s caseload has risen to 23,994 and fatalities to 255. Gilgit Baltistan has recorded 13 cases while Azad Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed 88, taking their tallies to 4,447 and 5,349, respectively.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa recorded 267 new coronavirus infections and four more fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the Covid-19 portal. This has taken the province’s total cases to 41,990 and deaths to 1,309.

Meanwhile, Balochistan recorded 65 cases and one fatality, taking the provincial tally of cases to 16,393 and deaths to 156. Sindh reported 865 new cases and 16 deaths from Covid-19. As many as 865 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Sindh, taking the provincial tally to 154,738.