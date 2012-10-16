WASHINGTON - US President Barack Obama and Republican rival Mitt Romney were in a virtual dead heat heading into this week’s debate, a Washington Post-ABC News poll indicated Monday. Likely voters broke 49 percent for Obama and 46 percent for Romney, results basically unchanged since a poll two weeks ago before the two candidates met in Denver for their first debate, results indicated. Nearly two-thirds said they don’t need any more information before voting on Election Day, and less than one in eight was undecided or said there was a chance of switching votes, results indicated.Obama’s stewardship of the economy remains negative with 51 percent of all voters disapproving of the job he is doing and 47 percent saying they approve.Forty-eight percent of all voters say they trust Obama to deal with the economy, and 44 percent said they preferred RomneyResults are based on nationwide telephone interviews Oct. 10-13 with 1,252 adults that included 1,036 registered voters and 923 likely voters. The margin of error for both the registered voters sample and the likely voter sample is 3.5?percentage points.