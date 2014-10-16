ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi on Wednesday arrested an accused Muhammad Adil Butt of Nauman Ejaz (NE) Associates allegedly involved in Rs460 million Modarba scam.

The NAB Rawalpindi has so far received 492 claims in this case amounting to Rs460 million.

During the inquiry, it transpired the accused in connivance with each other induced public at large to invest the amount in their NE Associates’ illegal Mudarba and Musharika business (Juice business) against attractive profits and looted the general public.

The investigation team is trying for recovery of looted money and has traced some property, including two houses and some agricultural land, which has been seized. The accused Muhammad Adil Butt will be produced before the Accountability Court Islamabad tomorrow for obtaining his physical remand.

The NAB Rawalpindi has already arrested two other accused persons in this case, including Syed Aksheed Hussain and Muhammad Nauman Qureshi. The Bureau has so far recovered Rs 40 million in this case.

So far 17 accused persons have been arrested in Modarba scam, including Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq, Mufti Ibrar-ul-Haq, Hafiz Muhammad Nawaz, Moeen Aslam, Obaidullah, Mufti Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Sajjad Ahmed, Asif Javed, Ghulam Rasool Ayubi, Muhammad Hussain Ahmed, Hamid Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan, Bilal Khan Bangash, Matiur Rehman, Muhammad Nauman Qureshi, Syed Aksheed Hussain and Muhammad Adil Butt.