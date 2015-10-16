WASHINGTON: US President Barack Obama announced Thursday the United States will retain thousands of soldiers in Afghanistan past the end of his term, terminating his administration’s goal of ending the country’s longest war before he leaves office. Obama said the current American force of 9,800 troops will remain in Afghanistan through most of 2016. A force of 5,500 troops will still be in the country in 2017, and will be stationed at points beyond the capital of Kabul to serve in Jalalabad, Kandahar and at Bagram Air Field, senior administration officials said.

Obama praised the progress made by the Afghan forces against the Taliban, but notes radical militants remain a serious threat.”Afghan forces continued to hold most urban areas,” Obama said. “And when the Taliban have made gains, as in Kunduz, Afghan forces backed by coalition support have been able to push them back. This has come at a very heavy price. This year alone, thousands of Afghan troops and police have lost their lives as have many Afghan civilians. At the same time, Afghan forces are still not as strong as they need to be.” “Their (US troops) mission will not change,” Obama said. “Our troops will continue to pursue those two narrow tasks that I outlined earlier: training Afghan forces and going after Al-Qaeda.”

The president campaigned for seeking an end to US military involvement in Afghanistan during his first bid for the White House. The decision to slow the withdrawal of troops was made as Obama was under pressure at home and abroad over the Afghan conflict, which led to “an extensive and months-long review” of strategy, White House officials said. “As you are well aware, I do not support the idea of endless war,” Obama continued. “Yet given what’s at stake in Afghanistan and the opportunity for a stable and committed ally that can partner with us in preventing the emergence of future threats, and the fact that we have an international coalition, I am firmly convinced that we should make this extra effort.”

Obama said, “In key areas of the country, the security situation is still very fragile, and in some areas, there is risk of deterioration.” After 2017, he said, American forces will remain in several bases in the country to “give us the presence and the reach our forces require to achieve their mission.” He did not specifically mention Iraq, where a full troop withdrawal has been followed by a surge in violence from the Islamic State. But he said the mission in Afghanistan had the benefit of a clear objective, a supportive government and legal agreements that protect American forces — three factors not present in Iraq.

“Every single day, Afghan forces are out there fighting and dying to protect their country. They’re not looking for us to do it for them,” Obama said. He added, “If they were to fail, it would endanger the security of us all.” Obama said he would discuss Afghan reconciliation process with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif when he meets the Pakistani leader on Oct 22.

“Next week, I’ll host Prime Minister Sharif of Pakistan, and I will continue to urge all parties in the region to press the Taliban to return to peace talks and to do their part in pursuit of the peace that Afghans deserve,” he said. The president said he also spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday and discussed American support of an Afghan-led reconciliation process.

“By now it should be clear to the Taliban and all who oppose Afghanistan’s progress the only real way to achieve the full drawdown of US and foreign troops from Afghanistan is through a lasting political settlement with the Afghan government,” the US leader said, adding, “Likewise, sanctuaries for the Taliban and other terrorists must end.”

The Taliban on Thursday said their forces were prepared to keep fighting until American troops pull out of Afghanistan. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the insurgents would continue to fight on and prompt US forces to exit Afghanistan. “When the attacks continue to mount on the occupiers and when they see they have to spend more money in their meaningless war, they will be forced to change their oppressive policy. Our jihad will continue until the last occupier is expelled,” the spokesman told.

“They were the ones who decided to invade Afghanistan. But it will be us who decide when they leave,” he added. Meanwhile, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said he welcomed President Obama’s decision to keep US troops in Afghanistan longer than planned as part of a “crucial” effort to support Kabul.

“This important decision paves the way for a sustained presence by NATO allies and partners in Afghanistan. It demonstrates the continued commitment by NATO allies and our partners towards Afghanistan,” Stoltenberg said in a statement in Brussels. “It’s crucial that we continue to support them, practically and financially, to preserve the gains we have achieved in Afghanistan through our joint efforts over many years,” he said.

US-led NATO invaded Afghanistan in 2001 shortly after the 9/11 attacks, ousting the Taliban government from Kabul. US troops peaked at around 90,000. The alliance ended combat operations at the end of 2014, leaving in place some 13,000 troops, including the US force, in a training and advisory mission.