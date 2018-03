LAHORE - Lt Col (r) Muhammad Javed Younus (Sitara-e-Jurrat), who had passed away on Friday, was laid to rest here yesterday.

His funeral was offered at Eden Avenue Extension on Airport Road, and attended by a large number people from all walks of life including army officers, politicians, lawyers and journalists. Later, he was laid to rest in the local graveyard. A smartly turned out contingent of Pak Army presented guard of honour to the grave of Lt-Col (r) Javed Younus.